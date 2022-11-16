UrduPoint.com

Hungary Calls Kiev's Allegations Against Russia Over Poland Missile Incident 'Bad Example'

The allegations voiced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy against Russia in connection with the missile incident in Poland are a "bad example," given that it was apparently a Ukrainian weapon that killed two people, Gergely Gulyas, the head of the Hungarian prime minister's office, said on Wednesday

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The allegations voiced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy against Russia in connection with the missile incident in Poland are a "bad example," given that it was apparently a Ukrainian weapon that killed two people, Gergely Gulyas, the head of the Hungarian prime minister's office, said on Wednesday.

"The Ukrainian president was wrong ... He immediately accused Russia of what, based on the current information, was done by Ukraine. This is a bad example," Gulyas said.

The Hungarian official acknowledged that Russia as the "sole bearer of responsibility" for the Ukraine conflict, but said that Moscow could not be considered directly responsible for the incident in Poland where it was a Ukrainian missile whose fall had killed two people.

In this regard, Gulyas urged world leaders to wait for the end of the investigation into the missile's fall before making irresponsible statements that could have serious consequences.

On Tuesday evening, Polish media reported that two missiles had fallen on the country's territory, in the Lublin Voivodeship on the border with Ukraine. As a result of the incident, two people were reportedly killed. However, the Polish Foreign Ministry said that only one missile, allegedly Russian-made, had fallen on Poland's territory.

At the time, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Warsaw had no accurate information about the origin of the missile, but the next day he stated that it most likely belonged to Ukraine.

On Wednesday morning, US President Joe Biden called an emergency meeting of the G7 and NATO leaders participating in the G20 summit in Bali. Based on preliminary information, the meeting concluded that the missile that fell in Poland was not fired from Russia.

The Russian Defense Ministry also said that Russian forces had launched no strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border on Tuesday, and that the released photos of the missile's debris indicated it was not Russian. According to Moscow, media reports of the alleged Russian origin of the missiles are a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation around Ukraine.

The Pentagon announced its intention to rely on facts, not speculation, in examining the missile incident. Moreover, until the necessary information is received, Washington will not support invoking Article 5 of the NATO Charter, according to which an armed attack on one NATO member state is considered an attack on all, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said.

