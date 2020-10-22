UrduPoint.com
Hungary Ready To Buy Russian, Chinese COVID-19 Vaccines If They Prove Effective - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Hungary Ready to Buy Russian, Chinese COVID-19 Vaccines if They Prove Effective - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Gergely Gulyas, the head of the prime minister's office, said that Hungarian health authorities are considering the possibility of purchasing COVID-19 vaccines developed in Russia and China, if they are proven to provide necessary protection against the virus, the media reported on Thursday.

According to the Hungary Today newspaper, Hungarian's operative board ” the body responsible for handling the coronavirus outbreak ” is determining if vaccines from Russia and China are effective against the disease. If they are found to be viable, Budapest would be ready to acquire them, Gulyas said.

He added that the government has also reserved 6.5 million doses of the vaccine developed under EU research programs at a total cost of 13 billion forints ($42.2 million).

Gulyas also urged citizens to get vaccinated against the common flu to avoid infections. He added that hospitals across the country dispose of 47 percent of unoccupied beds for COVID-19 patients.

On Thursday, Hungary recorded 2,032 cases, the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. To date, Hungary has confirmed 52,212 COVID-19 infections, with a death toll of 1,305.

