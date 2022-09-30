UrduPoint.com

Hurricane Ian Claims 14 Lives In Florida, Death Toll Expected To Rise - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2022 | 03:40 AM

Hurricane Ian Claims 14 Lives in Florida, Death Toll Expected to Rise - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The extreme weather and subsequent impacts of Hurricane Ian on Florida have left at least 14 people dead as the total cost of the storm continues to be assessed, Palm Beach Post reported.

Officials in Sarasota County confirmed at least two deaths, Charlotte County six deaths, Lee County five deaths and Volusia County one death, the report said on Thursday.

However, crews are just beginning to dig out wreckage and debris from the storm's flooding and high winds, the report also said.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told US media earlier on Thursday that hundreds of residents could have been killed in the storm.

US President Joe Biden said after a briefing by the Federal Emergency Management Agency that the hurricane may end up being the deadliest storm in Florida's history. Biden also said that he plans on visiting the state as soon as conditions allow to do so.

Millions of people were left without electricity after the storm made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, bringing high winds and rainfall across the state. The storm continues to head over the southeastern United States.

Related Topics

Dead Weather Storm Electricity Sarasota Charlotte Florida United States May Post Media From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Prime Minister apprises President Sisi about flood ..

Prime Minister apprises President Sisi about floods' devastation

3 hours ago
 Six US States File Suit to Challenge Biden's Stude ..

Six US States File Suit to Challenge Biden's Student Debt Relief

3 hours ago
 Dr Hakim Ali Abro assumes charge of Acting VC SMBB ..

Dr Hakim Ali Abro assumes charge of Acting VC SMBBMU

3 hours ago
 Hurricane wreaks havoc on Florida, Biden warns of ..

Hurricane wreaks havoc on Florida, Biden warns of death toll

4 hours ago
 Court awards death penalty to man; convicts 7 othe ..

Court awards death penalty to man; convicts 7 others in murder case

4 hours ago
 Putin Shares With Erdogan Assessment of Sabotage A ..

Putin Shares With Erdogan Assessment of Sabotage Against Nord Stream - Kremlin

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.