Hurricane Ian Claims 14 Lives in Florida, Death Toll Expected to Rise - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The extreme weather and subsequent impacts of Hurricane Ian on Florida have left at least 14 people dead as the total cost of the storm continues to be assessed, Palm Beach Post reported.

Officials in Sarasota County confirmed at least two deaths, Charlotte County six deaths, Lee County five deaths and Volusia County one death, the report said on Thursday.

However, crews are just beginning to dig out wreckage and debris from the storm's flooding and high winds, the report also said.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told US media earlier on Thursday that hundreds of residents could have been killed in the storm.

US President Joe Biden said after a briefing by the Federal Emergency Management Agency that the hurricane may end up being the deadliest storm in Florida's history. Biden also said that he plans on visiting the state as soon as conditions allow to do so.

Millions of people were left without electricity after the storm made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, bringing high winds and rainfall across the state. The storm continues to head over the southeastern United States.