UrduPoint.com

IAEA Chief Says Hopes To Resume Cooperation With Iran As Soon As Possible

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2022 | 08:57 PM

IAEA Chief Says Hopes to Resume Cooperation With Iran as Soon as Possible

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) hopes to resume cooperation with Iran on the issue of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as soon as possible and denies Tehran's accusations of the agency's politicization, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) hopes to resume cooperation with Iran on the issue of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as soon as possible and denies Tehran's accusations of the agency's politicization, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Monday.

"I really hope that Iran will start cooperating with us as soon as possible. We are ready, we want this to happen," Grossi told a press conference, adding that the IAEA had found traces of uranium in Iran in places that had never been declared.

According to the IAEA head, the agency cannot guarantee that Iranian nuclear program is exclusively peaceful unless Tehran gives an explanation of uranium traces found at its nuclear sites.

At the same time, Grossi stressed that the Iranian authorities constantly accused the agency in politicization when it demanded certain things to be presented.

In June, the IAEA board of Governors passed a resolution accusing Tehran of insufficient cooperation on nuclear safeguards, given that Iran had allegedly failed to explain traces of uranium at three nuclear sites.

Tehran argued that it had provided the IAEA with accurate technical details and criticized the agency for acting on "fake information" contributed by Israel. In response to the resolution, Iran installed advanced centrifuges for uranium enrichment at its nuclear sites.

In 2015, Iran signed a nuclear deal, known officially as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with the P5+1 group, which includes the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union. It required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and drastically reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of an arms embargo five years after the deal was made.

In 2018, then US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran, to which the latter responded with a gradual abandoning of its own commitments under the deal. Several packages of US sanctions against Iran have since been imposed.

Vienna has been hosting talks since April 2021, aimed at preventing the Iran nuclear deal from failing altogether.

Related Topics

Resolution Exchange Israel Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Trump Germany Tehran Same United Kingdom United States April June 2015 2018 From

Recent Stories

US Chamber of Commerce Says National Rail Strike W ..

US Chamber of Commerce Says National Rail Strike Would Be 'Economic Disaster'

7 seconds ago
 Minister inaugurates NADRA office in Gumbat

Minister inaugurates NADRA office in Gumbat

2 minutes ago
 UN Calls on 'De Facto' Authorities in Afghanistan ..

UN Calls on 'De Facto' Authorities in Afghanistan to Stop Harassing Afghan UN Fe ..

2 minutes ago
 Minister urges PTI to avoid wasting billions on pu ..

Minister urges PTI to avoid wasting billions on public meeting

2 minutes ago
 Workers Welfare Board approves increase in marriag ..

Workers Welfare Board approves increase in marriage, death grants

2 minutes ago
 Vaping may 'wake up' cancer cells and trigger wave ..

Vaping may 'wake up' cancer cells and trigger wave of disease in a decade

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.