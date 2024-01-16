Iceland Eruption Confirms Faultline Has Reawakened: Expert
Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2024 | 11:15 PM
A volcanic eruption that has engulfed homes in an Icelandic fishing port confirms that a long-dormant faultline running under the country has woken up, threatening to belch out lava with little warning for years to come, an expert warned on Tuesday
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) A volcanic eruption that has engulfed homes in an Icelandic fishing port confirms that a long-dormant faultline running under the country has woken up, threatening to belch out lava with little warning for years to come, an expert warned on Tuesday.
Glowing lava swallowed several homes on Sunday at the edge of the town of Grindavik, southwest of the capital Reykjavik.
The fishing town was mostly evacuated due to threat of an eruption last month and the most recent volcanic activity has since eased, authorities in the North Atlantic nation said on Monday.
The island straddles the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a crack in the ocean floor separating the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates.
Sunday's eruption was the fifth in fewer than three years on the Reykjanes peninsula, which had not previously seen one in centuries.
"After eight centuries of a relative break and a complete cessation of surface activity, we have entered a new episode of plate separation which could last several years -- possibly decades," volcanologist Patrick Allard from France's Institut de Physique du Globe de Paris told AFP.
Even before the first of the five eruptions on March 2021, scientists "saw the ground distorting, with magma rising from the depths and seeping into" an area three to 10 kilometres (two to six miles) below the surface, he said.
As that magma bubbled its way upwards through fissures in the Earth, eruptions started to occur.
Recent Stories
Two police constables injured in firing incident
Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in loggerhead on PK-89 Nowshera
Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japan, no injuries
Pakistan's envoy calls on German Defence Chief
Reko Diq project, a Game-Changer for Balochistan: Mark Bristow
PML-N confident of victory in 2024 elections
Pakistan U19 prodigy Ali Raza yearns to be a great fast bowler
Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan visits Sibi to review poll’s pr ..
Snowfall imperative for tourism promotion: Expert
Pakistan, Lebanon agree to strengthen bilateral relations
Mauritius mopping up after storm Belal wreaks havoc
Pakistan-Sri Lanka agree to strengthen bilateral relations
More Stories From World
-
Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japan, no injuries6 minutes ago
-
Mauritius mopping up after storm Belal wreaks havoc41 minutes ago
-
China applauds Pakistan, other countries for reaffirming firm support to One China principle40 minutes ago
-
Tobacco use shrinking despite industry efforts: WHO2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - collated2 hours ago
-
Alcarez dominates on return to Australian Open as Swiatek shines2 hours ago
-
Mauritius mopping up after storm Belal wreaks havoc5 hours ago
-
French double in Dakar Rally as Loeb and Van Beveren win stage nine5 hours ago
-
Ukraine needs 'predictable financing' to defeat Russia: EU chief5 hours ago
-
Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japan, no injuries6 hours ago
-
Kenya to charge cult leader with murder, terrorism6 hours ago
-
Swiatek up and running at Australian Open as Alcaraz makes bow6 hours ago