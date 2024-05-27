Spain Pledges 1 Bln In Military Aid To Kyiv As Zelensky Visits
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Spain on Monday pledged one billion Euros in military aid to Ukraine as Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a security deal in Madrid.
The deal "includes a commitment for one billion euros in military aid for 2024," Sanchez told a joint news conference
"It will allow Ukraine to boost its capabilities including its essential air defence systems to protect its civilians, cities and infrastructure which are still suffering indiscriminate attacks as seen this weekend in Kharkiv," he said, referring to a Russian strike on the northeastern city that killed at least 16 people.
Zelensky's visit comes as Ukraine has been battling a Russian ground offensive in the Kharkiv region which began on May 10 in Moscow's biggest territorial advance in 18 months.
With the Russian assault now in its third year, Ukraine has been pleading for more weapons for its outgunned and outnumbered troops, notably seeking help to address its lack of air defence systems.
