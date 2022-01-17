UrduPoint.com

Increase In States Recognizing Sputnik V Points To Recognition Of Its Efficiency - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2022 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) The expansion of the list of countries that have de facto recognized Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V indicates the recognition of its high efficiency abroad, Russian Assistant Health Minister Alexey Kuznetsov told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration recognized the two-dose course of the Russian vaccine as an acceptable form of coronavirus vaccination for travelers.

"The ongoing expansion of the list of countries that have de facto recognized the Russian Sputnik (V) vaccine clearly indicates that its high effectiveness is recognized abroad," Kuznetsov said.

