Indian Air Force Confirms Accident With Helicopter With Chief Of Defense Staff Aboard

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 01:54 PM

Indian Air Force Confirms Accident With Helicopter With Chief of Defense Staff Aboard

Indian Air Force on Wednesday confirmed that there was an accident with an Indian military helicopter with Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat aboard

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Indian Air Force on Wednesday confirmed that there was an accident with an Indian military helicopter with Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat aboard.

Earlier in the day, the media reported that the helicopter crashed, and a search and rescue operation has been launched.

Nine people were on board the copper and three were rescued, according to the India Today news agency.

"An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," the air force tweeted.

