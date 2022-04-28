UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 12:31 AM

Indian Cabinet of Ministers Approves Opening of Indian Mission in Lithuania in 2022

Union Cabinet, India's most powerful decision-making body chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave the green light to opening a new diplomatic mission in Lithuania in 2022, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday

"Opening of Indian Mission in Lithuania will help expand India's diplomatic footprint, deepen political relations and strategic cooperation, enable growth of bilateral trade, investment and economic engagements, facilitate stronger people-to-people contacts, allow for more sustained political outreach in multilateral fora and help garner support for India's foreign policy objectives," the ministry said in a press release.

The statement noted that this decision was expected to give domestic companies easier access to Lithuanian market and boost exports of Indian goods and services, taking India one step closer to its long-term objective of becoming more self-reliant.

India's current diplomatic presence in Lithuania is limited to a consular office in Vilnius, supervised by the embassy in Warsaw, Poland.

