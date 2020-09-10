Indian Defense Minister Officially Inducts French-Made Rafale Jets

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh officially inducted on Thursday five French-made Rafale fighter jets into the Indian Air Force at the Ambala airbase in the country's north, praising the importance of this event for the national security

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh officially inducted on Thursday five French-made Rafale fighter jets into the Indian Air Force at the Ambala airbase in the country's north, praising the importance of this event for the national security.

"The induction of Rafale into the Indian Air Force represents strong ties between India and France. The strategic ties between our two countries have strengthened. Rafale is considered one of the best globally, Rafale deal is a game changer for India's national security," Singh said at the ceremony.

The defense minister confirmed, amid the border tensions with China, India's commitment to regional security and protection of its sovereignty.

"India will not make any move to disturb peace, and we expect the same from our neighbors.

But we will not compromise on our sovereignty and territorial integrity. Our forces are firm on this. Rafale induction is a big and stern message for the entire world, especially for those eyeing our sovereignty," Singh stressed, noting that the induction of the jets was important "considering the kind of atmosphere at the borders."

The minister reaffirmed that India's responsibility was not limited to its territorial boundaries.

"As a responsible country we are also committed to global peace in the Indo-Pacific and India Ocean Region with international community," Singh said.

India placed an order in 2016 for 36 Rafale fighters from France in a deal worth an estimated $9.4 billion. New Delhi has reportedly asked Paris to expedite the deliveries of the jets amid the rising tensions on the border between India and China.