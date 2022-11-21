Indonesia Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 62 - Disaster Countermeasure Agency

The number of people killed by a 5.6 magnitude earthquake that hit Indonesia's Cianjur Regency on Monday grew to 62, the Indonesian National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) The number of people killed by a 5.6 magnitude earthquake that hit Indonesia's Cianjur Regency on Monday grew to 62, the Indonesian National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure reported.

According the latest report, as of 19:34 local time (12:34 GMT), 62 people were reported dead, with at least 25 people still remaining under debris.

More than 2,000 houses were damaged in Cianjur Regency, the agency added.

Previous reports said that the earthquake killed 46 people and caused injuries to 700, with 70% of them in serious condition.

The earthquake occurred about 75 kilometers (45 miles) southeast of the country's capital Jakarta.