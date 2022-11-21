UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 62 - Disaster Countermeasure Agency

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2022 | 08:48 PM

Indonesia Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 62 - Disaster Countermeasure Agency

The number of people killed by a 5.6 magnitude earthquake that hit Indonesia's Cianjur Regency on Monday grew to 62, the Indonesian National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) The number of people killed by a 5.6 magnitude earthquake that hit Indonesia's Cianjur Regency on Monday grew to 62, the Indonesian National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure reported.

According the latest report, as of 19:34 local time (12:34 GMT), 62 people were reported dead, with at least 25 people still remaining under debris.

More than 2,000 houses were damaged in Cianjur Regency, the agency added.

Previous reports said that the earthquake killed 46 people and caused injuries to 700, with 70% of them in serious condition.

The earthquake occurred about 75 kilometers (45 miles) southeast of the country's capital Jakarta.

Related Topics

Dead Earthquake Jakarta Indonesia

Recent Stories

Hungary, Russia Discuss Progress on Construction o ..

Hungary, Russia Discuss Progress on Construction of Paks NPP - Foreign Minister

39 seconds ago
 Russian Agriculture Ministry Expects Agricultural ..

Russian Agriculture Ministry Expects Agricultural Exports to Reach $40Bln This Y ..

41 seconds ago
 Brent Crude Dips Below $83 Per Barrel First Time S ..

Brent Crude Dips Below $83 Per Barrel First Time Since September 27

42 seconds ago
 The tools Uganda is using to fight Ebola outbreak

The tools Uganda is using to fight Ebola outbreak

44 seconds ago
 Italy's Foreign Minister Talks Importance of Diplo ..

Italy's Foreign Minister Talks Importance of Diplomacy on Ukraine With Chinese C ..

4 minutes ago
 182 constables promoted

182 constables promoted

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.