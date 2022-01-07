UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Revokes 2,300 Mining, Forest, Plantation Use Permits

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2022 | 04:12 PM

JAKARTA, Jan 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The Indonesian government has revoked about 2,300 permits for mining, forest, and plantation uses due to non-compliance or non-use, President Joko Widodo said on Thursday.

The revocation aims to improve the natural resource governance for transparency and justice besides evaluating related damages, Widodo added.

"Permits that are not executed, not productive, are transferred to other parties. And we have revoked (permits) which are used not in accordance with regulations," Widodo told a press conference at the Bogor Presidential Palace in West Java province.

It was recorded that 2,078 mineral and coal mining utilization permits, 192 forest management permits covering an area of 3,126,439 hectares and 36 plantation management permits covering an area of 34,448 hectares have been revoked.

Indonesia gives opportunities to reputable investors and maintains a commitment to environmental sustainability to manage the country's natural resources, the president said.

More Stories From World

