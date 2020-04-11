UrduPoint.com
Inmate Found Dead After Siberian Prison Riot: Official

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 04:43 PM

An inmate was found dead Saturday after a riot and a blaze swept through a Russian prison under a coronavirus lockdown in eastern Siberia, authorities said

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :An inmate was found dead Saturday after a riot and a blaze swept through a Russian prison under a coronavirus lockdown in eastern Siberia, authorities said.

Trouble erupted at penal colony No. 15 in Angarsk on Thursday with authorities blaming prisoners, while human rights activists said inmates self-harmed en masse to protest systematic mistreatment.

On Friday, the work yard of the colony was engulfed in flames as riot police cordoned off roads leading to the prison, turning away independent observers.

The fire was extinguished by Saturday morning.

"When they cleared the debris, they found the body of an inmate," said Irkutsk region rights ombudsman Viktor Ignatenko, quoted by Interfax news agency. "It was a violent death."The regional penal service issued a statement late Friday saying the situation is "under control" and investigators are on site after "inmates set several buildings in the work yard on fire".

