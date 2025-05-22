Open Menu

"Invisible" Power Line Construction Ensures Zero Impact On Residents' Electricity Use

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 01:40 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) State Grid Anyang Power Supply Company, recently, carried out a quiet yet significant power line upgrade project on the 10kV North Line No. 5 (Chemical Line I) in the northern section of Dongfeng Road, Beiguan District, Anyang.

The entire operation was completed without any planned power outage, ensuring uninterrupted electricity for over 4,000 households and six key users. The upgrade, conducted seamlessly without customer awareness, represents a successful new model in which power supply reliability and infrastructure enhancement go hand in hand.

In Xincun (New Village) in Anyangqiao, Beiguan District, Anyang, the original transformer had long been operating at full capacity during peak hours, causing frequent low-voltage line failures and placing constant strain on the power infrastructure, CEN reported on Thursday.

To ease this pressure, a new distribution transformer was urgently needed in the high-demand zone. However, under traditional methods, the upgrade would have required an over eight-hour power outage across the entire 10kV North Line No. 5, severely disrupting sensitive facilities such as hospital operating rooms and school laboratories.

To resolve the challenge of upgrading the transformer without interrupting power supply, Anyang Power Supply Company assembled a cross-departmental task force and pioneered a live-line working method—performing "surgery" beside an energized line. Between poles No. 007 and 008, the team precisely erected a new pole and transformer without cutting power.

During the operation, workers donned sealed insulating suits and laboured under intense sun for six straight hours. They completed over 20 procedures—including insulating wires, installing spacers, shielding metal fittings, and securing control ropes- with a margin of error kept within 2 centimeters, achieving the high-difficulty goal of "invisible" construction with zero disruption to public electricity use.

With the new transformer now in operation, the area's power supply capacity has increased by 30%, boosting the grid's resilience ahead of the summer peak season. "Next, we will continue to promote live-line working methods and uphold the philosophy that 'no outage is the best service,' delivering higher-quality and more reliable power services to our customers," said the on-site project leader from Anyang Power Supply Company.

APP/asg

More Stories From World