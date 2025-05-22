"Invisible" Power Line Construction Ensures Zero Impact On Residents' Electricity Use
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 01:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) State Grid Anyang Power Supply Company, recently, carried out a quiet yet significant power line upgrade project on the 10kV North Line No. 5 (Chemical Line I) in the northern section of Dongfeng Road, Beiguan District, Anyang.
The entire operation was completed without any planned power outage, ensuring uninterrupted electricity for over 4,000 households and six key users. The upgrade, conducted seamlessly without customer awareness, represents a successful new model in which power supply reliability and infrastructure enhancement go hand in hand.
In Xincun (New Village) in Anyangqiao, Beiguan District, Anyang, the original transformer had long been operating at full capacity during peak hours, causing frequent low-voltage line failures and placing constant strain on the power infrastructure, CEN reported on Thursday.
To ease this pressure, a new distribution transformer was urgently needed in the high-demand zone. However, under traditional methods, the upgrade would have required an over eight-hour power outage across the entire 10kV North Line No. 5, severely disrupting sensitive facilities such as hospital operating rooms and school laboratories.
To resolve the challenge of upgrading the transformer without interrupting power supply, Anyang Power Supply Company assembled a cross-departmental task force and pioneered a live-line working method—performing "surgery" beside an energized line. Between poles No. 007 and 008, the team precisely erected a new pole and transformer without cutting power.
During the operation, workers donned sealed insulating suits and laboured under intense sun for six straight hours. They completed over 20 procedures—including insulating wires, installing spacers, shielding metal fittings, and securing control ropes- with a margin of error kept within 2 centimeters, achieving the high-difficulty goal of "invisible" construction with zero disruption to public electricity use.
With the new transformer now in operation, the area's power supply capacity has increased by 30%, boosting the grid's resilience ahead of the summer peak season. "Next, we will continue to promote live-line working methods and uphold the philosophy that 'no outage is the best service,' delivering higher-quality and more reliable power services to our customers," said the on-site project leader from Anyang Power Supply Company.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
What Mahira Khan says about question to work again with Bollywood?
Qatar announces five-day public holiday for Eid ul Adha 2025
UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen on ..
Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, Eid Al Adha
DMCC sees 13% growth in Singaporean companies
Ahmed bin Saeed attends graduation of 300 students from RIT-Dubai
Dubai International Holy Quran Award launches 28th edition
United Arab Emirates renews commitment to development, prosperity in Indian Ocea ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG retains lead at Giro d’Italia
ADNOC Distribution champions UAE-made products at ADNOC Oasis stores
ADNOC L&S contributes AED1 billion to UAE economy through In-Country Value in 20 ..
AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers Draw set for May 29
More Stories From World
-
"Invisible" Power Line Construction ensures zero impact on residents' electricity use5 minutes ago
-
Reaffirming its support to Syria, Pakistan urges national reconciliation for country's stability55 minutes ago
-
PHM holds ‘Moavineen Orientation’ session to ensure smooth pilgrims experience in Mashair days5 hours ago
-
At World Health Assembly, Pakistan slams India's weaponization of water as 'grave risk' to public he ..5 hours ago
-
Hainan Free Trade Port-UAE Promotion Conference held in Dubai16 hours ago
-
China, Pakistan cooperation not targeted at any third party: Mao Ning19 hours ago
-
IRCRA earns global praise at UN side event for pioneering interfaith cricket league tackling extremi ..20 hours ago
-
Egypt launches plan to develop submerged antiquities into underwater tourism destination21 hours ago
-
Pakistan's sesame exports to China registers increase in Jan-Apr 202523 hours ago
-
UN life-saving aid allowed to trickle into besieged Gaza as needs mount: Spokesperson23 hours ago
-
IsDB, Algeria sign Cooperation Framework for 2025–202718 hours ago
-
Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP1 day ago