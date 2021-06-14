UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Does Not Expect Israel To Change Policy After Netanyahu's Departure

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 10:30 PM

Iran Does Not Expect Israel to Change Policy After Netanyahu's Departure

Iran does not expect Israel to change its policy under the new administration, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Iran does not expect Israel to change its policy under the new administration, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

"We do not believe that Israel's policy... will change as people come and go," he told a news conference a day after Naftali Bennett was sworn in as prime minister of Israel.

The newly elected premier was appointed by parliament in a razor-thin 60-59 vote on Sunday, marking the end of Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year rule.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif welcomed Netanyahu's departure in a tweet on Monday, saying this should be a warning to those who come after him.

Bennett, a former defense minister, will lead a patchwork coalition government of right-wing, leftist, centrist and Arab conservative forces who banded together to unseat 71-year-old Netanyahu.

Speaking in parliament on Sunday, Bennett said he would strongly oppose nuclear talks between six world powers and Iran that seek to lift US sanctions on Tehran in exchange for its return to nuclear commitments.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Exchange Israel Iran Parliament Vote Nuclear Tehran Lead Sunday Government Arab

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed first donor for &#039;My Bloo ..

26 minutes ago

Daman launches ambitious new business strategy as ..

26 minutes ago

UN Hopes Incoming Israeli Government Deals With Pa ..

21 seconds ago

National Assembly session adjourns till June 15

22 seconds ago

Agriculture sector top priority of govt: Shaukat

24 seconds ago

Gwadar to get first Pak-China Technical training I ..

25 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.