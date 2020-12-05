UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Ex-VP For Women Says She Will Appeal Jail Sentence

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 08:36 PM

Iran ex-VP for women says she will appeal jail sentence

A former vice-president to Iran's Hassan Rouhani says she intends to appeal a prison sentence handed to her on Saturday, the ISNA news agency said

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :A former vice-president to Iran's Hassan Rouhani says she intends to appeal a prison sentence handed to her on Saturday, the ISNA news agency said.

That came after reports she had been accused of handing classified information to foreign parties.

"I received the sentence this morning, but it's a preliminary verdict," Shahindokht Molaverdi told ISNA.

"There is a 20-day window for reconsideration and I will certainly appeal." She did not elaborate on her sentence.

Molaverdi served as Rouhani's vice-president for women's affairs for four years and was replaced by Masoumeh Ebtekar in 2017.

She continued as Rouhani's "special aide on civil rights affairs" for the next year, before retiring.

Fars news agency reported Saturday that she had been sentenced by Branch 15 of Tehran's Revolutionary Court to two years in prison for "providing classified information and documents .

.. aiming to destabilise national security".

Reporting on one of her trial sessions in October, state news agency IRNA said she was accused of aiming to transfer classified information to foreign parties by "signing a contract with the United Nations Population Fund".

Fars also said Saturday that she had been handed another six months for "propaganda" against the Islamic republic's ruling system.

The former official has faced many controversies during and since her tenure, including over comments supporting the right of women to attend male sports events.

A court in Tehran summoned her in 2016 for "spreading false information" after she reportedly said that all the men in a village in Sistan-Baluchistan, a southeastern province bordering Pakistan, had been executed for drug crimes.

Judicial officials denied her allegations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports United Nations Iran Isna Tehran Male October Women 2017 2016 All Court

Recent Stories

Hyderabad records seven coronavirus deaths in a si ..

11 seconds ago

Administration seals 39 shops, imposes fines on th ..

12 seconds ago

Strict measures cannot be avoided in case of raise ..

17 seconds ago

PPP Chairman extends heartiest congratulations to ..

4 minutes ago

National Voters Day to be observed on Dec 7

5 minutes ago

French Police Fire Tear Gas as Situation at Anti-S ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.