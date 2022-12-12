UrduPoint.com

Iran Executes Protester For Killing 2 Paramilitary Fighters - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Iran Executes Protester for Killing 2 Paramilitary Fighters - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) An Iranian man who participated in mass protests and killed two members of the Basij paramilitary force, affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard, has been publicly executed in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad, media reported on Monday.

The murder of Majidreza Rahnavard has become the second known protest-related execution in Iran, the IRNA news agency reported.

Last week, Iran's judiciary said that a protester who attacked a police officer with a knife had been executed in what media called the first publicly known execution over ongoing protests in the country.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab.

Many Iranians blamed Amini's death on the controversial morality police, alleging that officers hit her in the head while interrogating her. The situation escalated into calls for the overthrow of Iran's clerical rulers, posing one of the most serious challenges to Iran's theocracy since the 1979 revolution. Tehran believes the unrest has been instigated from abroad.

Several people have been sentenced to death during the protests. Last week Iranian media reported that a court had sentenced five defendants to death for killing a Basij member. Eleven other defendants, including three minors, were handed lengthy jail terms.

Related Topics

Murder Riots Police Iran Jail Died Mashhad Tehran Man Media From Court

Recent Stories

Attack on the Pakistani border by the Afghan force ..

Attack on the Pakistani border by the Afghan forces in Chaman is a matter of con ..

23 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs shares digital experience with South ..

Dubai Customs shares digital experience with South Korean delegation

26 minutes ago
 TECNO inaugurates amazing discount deals in Collab ..

TECNO inaugurates amazing discount deals in Collaboration with Daraz 12:12 Year- ..

30 minutes ago
 PakVsEng: Pakistan at 319 for 9 in second Test mat ..

PakVsEng: Pakistan at 319 for 9 in second Test match

48 minutes ago
 Commerce Minister rejects rumours of Pakistan’s ..

Commerce Minister rejects rumours of Pakistan’s default risk

2 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemn unprovoked ABF firing at ..

Pakistan strongly condemn unprovoked ABF firing at Chaman

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.