UrduPoint.com

Iran Imposes Sanctions On 8 EU Organizations, 12 Individuals - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Iran Imposes Sanctions on 8 EU Organizations, 12 Individuals - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Iran expanded its sanctions against the European Union by adding eight legal entities to the sanctions list, including the Persian editions of Deutsche Welle (DW, included in the list of foreign media agents in Russia) and French radio RFI, as well as 12 individuals, the Iranian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Individuals targeted by Iran's new sanctions include members of the European Parliament, the French National Assembly, a head of a French commune, editors-in-chief of German newspaper Bild, and heads of EU-based non-governmental organizations.

Iran accuses sanctioned legal entities and individuals of supporting terrorism, violence, and human rights violations, as well as involvement in organizing riots.

The ministry also noted that the sanctions were introduced in response to the actions of the EU.

On October 17, the EU imposed sanctions on 11 Iranian individuals and four entities, including Iran's controversial morality police, due to the violent crackdown on mass protests in the country over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in September. Later, the EU included three more individuals and one organization from Iran in a new package of sanctions for allegedly delivering drones to Russia.

Related Topics

National Assembly Riots Police Iran Russia Parliament German European Union September October Media From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doi ..

T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doing in Perth ahead of clash wit ..

10 minutes ago
 vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World- ..

Vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World-Class Technology and Efficient ..

16 minutes ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players cate ..

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players categories renewed

28 minutes ago
 Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intra ..

Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intraday trade

42 minutes ago
 Proposal to establish handicrafts council for sect ..

Proposal to establish handicrafts council for sector uplift

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Rain disrupts clash between En ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain disrupts clash between England, Ireland

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.