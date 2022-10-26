Iran Imposes Sanctions on 8 EU Organizations, 12 Individuals - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Iran expanded its sanctions against the European Union by adding eight legal entities to the sanctions list, including the Persian editions of Deutsche Welle (DW, included in the list of foreign media agents in Russia) and French radio RFI, as well as 12 individuals, the Iranian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Individuals targeted by Iran's new sanctions include members of the European Parliament, the French National Assembly, a head of a French commune, editors-in-chief of German newspaper Bild, and heads of EU-based non-governmental organizations.

Iran accuses sanctioned legal entities and individuals of supporting terrorism, violence, and human rights violations, as well as involvement in organizing riots.

The ministry also noted that the sanctions were introduced in response to the actions of the EU.

On October 17, the EU imposed sanctions on 11 Iranian individuals and four entities, including Iran's controversial morality police, due to the violent crackdown on mass protests in the country over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in September. Later, the EU included three more individuals and one organization from Iran in a new package of sanctions for allegedly delivering drones to Russia.