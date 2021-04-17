UrduPoint.com
Iranian TV Identifies Man Behind Blast At Natanz Nuclear Plant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 04:51 PM

Iranian TV Identifies Man Behind Blast at Natanz Nuclear Plant

Iranian state television has identified the man behind last Sunday's blast at the Natanz uranium enrichment plant as Reza Kadimi

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) Iranian state television has identified the man behind last Sunday's blast at the Natanz uranium enrichment plant as Reza Kadimi.

The 43-year-old suspect allegedly worked at the plant, where nuclear material was refined. He reportedly fled Iran after the country's intelligence agency tracked him down.

The tv said on Saturday that measures were being taken to arrest Kadimi and bring him back to Iran. A photo of the suspect has been circulated in the media.

Iran has blamed the explosion on Israel, saying it was an act of nuclear terrorism. Israel has not confirmed or denied the claim, but the New York Times daily cited sources as saying that Israel was behind the nuclear blackout.

More Stories From World

