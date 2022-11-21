UrduPoint.com

Iran's IRGC Launches New Missile Strikes On Kurdish Groups In Northern Iraq

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Iran's IRGC Launches New Missile Strikes on Kurdish Groups in Northern Iraq

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched on Monday a new series of missile attacks on Kurdish groups in northern Iraq.

"In the continuation of the destruction of positions and centers of conspiracy, deployment, training and organization of anti-Iranian separatist terrorist groups in Iraqi Kurdistan, some of the remaining positions of mercenaries of world imperialism became early in the morning the target of a new series of missile and drone attacks... by IRGC ground forces," the IRGC said in a statement, quoted by the Iranian news agency Tasnim.

The strikes targeted positions of Kurdish groups in Koysinjaq and two other locations in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Last Monday, the IRGC conducted an operation against what it considers Kurdish terrorist cells in northern Iraq using drones and missiles. The shelling killed one person and injured eight others, including members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party.

The IRGC launched a four-stage military operation against armed anti-Iranian Kurdish groups located in northern Iraq back in October. The corps' air and ground forces participated in the operation, during which they carried out targeted strikes with the help of aviation and kamikaze drones.

More Stories From World

