Iran's Nuclear Chief Says June Sabotage Inflicted Severe Damage On Karaj Facility

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 08:21 PM

The nuclear site in the Iranian city of Karaj, which inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) were not allowed to enter, was destroyed in a sabotage attack, Mohammad Eslami, Vice President of Iran, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), told Sputnik

"As for the nuclear facility in Karaj, it should be recalled that this facility was subject to a terrorist attack and was destroyed as a result of the explosion. It is a pity that neither the IAEA nor the countries making claims against us regarding monitoring have condemned this terrorist act," Eslami said.

The facility is under an investigation by judicial and law enforcement agencies, he noted, adding that IAEA inspectors were informed about the incident both in Vienna and Tehran.

"If you do not condemn a terrorist act at an official facility under the supervision of the IAEA, then this is tantamount to supporting terrorists," Eslami said.

All the accusations against Tehran are unfair and unhelpful, the official went on, expressing regret over attempts by some countries to "blacken" the international image of Iran.

Earlier this month, the IAEA reported that its inspectors had been denied access to the centrifuge workshop at the TESA facility in Karaj, while they conducted checks and replaced memory cards from September 20-22, adding that all other necessary locations were available to them.

With this move, according to the agency, Tehran failed to comply with the September 12 deal on allowing IAEA inspectors to service the surveillance equipment.

