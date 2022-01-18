UrduPoint.com

Iran's President To Visit Moscow Cathedral Mosque During Russia Visit - Source

Published January 18, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit the Moscow Cathedral Mosque and meet with Muslim clergy during his visit to Russia, a source in Russia's Muslim Spiritual Administration told Sputnik on Monday.

According to the source, similar meetings are common for leaders arriving in Russia at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin.

"Accordingly, some of the heads of state include in the agenda a visit to the Moscow Cathedral Mosque, a meeting with the spiritual leader of the Muslims of Russia, Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gainutdin," the source said.

Raisi is also expected to meet with muftis and imams from multiple Russian regions, the source added.

The Iranian president is expected in Russia this week. On Tuesday, he is scheduled to address the Russian lower house.

