UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Air Force Destroys IS Hideout In Northern Province - Official Media

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 07:50 PM

Iraqi Air Force Destroys IS Hideout in Northern Province - Official Media

The Iraqi Air Force has destroyed a hideout of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) on the territory of the Saladin province in northern Iraq, the official Security Media Cell said on Friday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The Iraqi Air Force has destroyed a hideout of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) on the territory of the Saladin province in northern Iraq, the official Security Media Cell said on Friday.

"The army's aviation forces were able to destroy and set fire to an IS lair when providing support to the security forces in the Hawijat area, located on the Tigris river within the Samarra operation sector," the service said in a statement, without any further details.

Despite the Iraqi authorities announcing the country's complete liberation from IS militants after over three years of fighting in 2017, pockets of terrorists continue to engage in sabotage and armed attacks in the liberated regions. Their efforts are being resisted by both the government forces and militias.

Related Topics

Terrorist Fire Militants Army Russia Iraq Samarra 2017 Media From Government

Recent Stories

TikTok partners with Jack of Digital for Advertisi ..

37 minutes ago

PCB accepts Iqbal Qasim’s resignation

1 hour ago

Govt sets record of borrowing Rs11.3 trillion in t ..

1 hour ago

UNHCR Reports Resurging Violence in DRC's Kasai Re ..

2 minutes ago

Madrid Gov't Bans Dancing, Drinking While Standing ..

2 minutes ago

Passion of sacrifice flows like blood in our veins ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.