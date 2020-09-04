Iraqi Air Force Destroys IS Hideout in Northern Province - Official Media

The Iraqi Air Force has destroyed a hideout of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) on the territory of the Saladin province in northern Iraq, the official Security Media Cell said on Friday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The Iraqi Air Force has destroyed a hideout of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) on the territory of the Saladin province in northern Iraq, the official Security Media Cell said on Friday.

"The army's aviation forces were able to destroy and set fire to an IS lair when providing support to the security forces in the Hawijat area, located on the Tigris river within the Samarra operation sector," the service said in a statement, without any further details.

Despite the Iraqi authorities announcing the country's complete liberation from IS militants after over three years of fighting in 2017, pockets of terrorists continue to engage in sabotage and armed attacks in the liberated regions. Their efforts are being resisted by both the government forces and militias.