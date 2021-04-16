Iraqi Police Find IS Hideout With $1.5Mln, Precious Metals in Mosul - Interior Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Iraqi police found a hideout of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) with $1.5 million and precious metals in the group's former stronghold of Mosul, the Interior Ministry said.

"Police of the Nineveh Province based on precise data managed to find money, taken away [from city residents] by the IS militants when they controlled Mosul.

Money was hidden and dug-in in the old town," the ministry said in a press release on late Thursday.

During the search, police found $1,590,000 and 17,500 Iraqi dinars (about $12,000), 15 kilograms (33 Pounds) of silver, 17.5 kilograms of silver bars and 500 grams of gold prepared for minting coins for internal circulation.

Mosul was seized by the IS terrorists as a result of the 2014 full-scale offensive in the northern part of the country. The city was liberated by the Iraqi army supported by the US-led coalition and Shia militia.