Israel Defense Forces Says Two IDF Officers Killed, One Injured in Helicopter Crash

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) Two officers of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were killed and one injured in a helicopter crash, the IDF said on Twitter.

"2 IDF officers were killed and 1 moderately injured when an IAF maritime helicopter crashed into the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Haifa during a training flight last night," it said.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the two pilots who lost their lives," the IDF said.