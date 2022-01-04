UrduPoint.com

Israel Defense Forces Says Two IDF Officers Killed, One Injured In Helicopter Crash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2022 | 10:10 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) Two officers of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were killed and one injured in a helicopter crash, the IDF said on Twitter.

"2 IDF officers were killed and 1 moderately injured when an IAF maritime helicopter crashed into the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Haifa during a training flight last night," it said.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the two pilots who lost their lives," the IDF said.

