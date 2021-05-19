UrduPoint.com
Israel Not Requesting US Military Support In Gaza Operation - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Israel has not asked the US for any additional support for its operations against Palestinians amid the ongoing military conflict, the Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"They [Israel] have not asked for any additional support. We continue to stand by Israel's right to defend itself and its citizens.

As you know, we have a strong bilateral military relationship with Israel and that has not changed as a result," Kirby told reporters during a briefing.

Kirby also underscored that during the telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Gantz earlier in the day, the US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was clear that Washington did not want to see any additional innocent civilian lives lost on either side of the clash while supporting Israel's right to defend itself.

