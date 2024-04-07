Israel Says It Hit Hezbollah Sites In Eastern Lebanon
Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Israel's military said Sunday its warplanes had struck Hezbollah sites in eastern Lebanon in retaliation for drones being downed.
A source close to Hezbollah told an AFP correspondent in eastern Lebanon's Baalbek region that the strikes targeted Janta and Sifri in the Bekaa Valley, around 80 kilometres (50 miles) from the closest Israeli frontier.
The Israeli military said on Telegram that "fighter jets struck a military complex and three other terrorist infrastructure sites belonging to Hezbollah's air defense network" in the region.
It said the strikes were "in retaliation for the attack" in which an army "drone was shot down" by a surface-to-air missile on Saturday.
A source from Lebanon's civil defence said there were no casualties.
