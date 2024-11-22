Israeli PM Netanyahu Will Be Arrested If Visits UK After ICJ Verdict
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 22, 2024 | 08:07 PM
A spokesperson for British government clarifies that the UK is a country that adheres to rule of law and will comply with any decision issued by the courts
LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2024) The British government on Friday made it clear that if the Israeli Prime Minister visits the UK following the decision of the International Court of Justice, he will be arrested.
A spokesperson for the British government clarified that the UK is a country that adheres to the rule of law and will comply with any decision issued by the courts.
He stated that the British government would fulfill its legal obligations regarding the arrest warrant for the Israeli Prime Minister issued by the International Criminal Court.
The spokesperson emphasized that if Netanyahu visits the UK, he would not be given any special treatment and would be arrested in accordance with court orders.
The statement further clarified that the UK would always fulfill its legal responsibilities.
Earlier, the Secretary of the Home Department and other officials from the Labour Party had stated that the Israeli Prime Minister would not be arrested under any circumstances.
Recent Stories
Nobody to be allowed to stage sit-in gathering in Islamabad: Naqvi
ICC Champions Trophy 2024: Jay Shah likely to contact Mohsin Naqvi
UAE CG calls on Sindh Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori
Sindh Governor invites investors of Oman to explore investment opportunities in ..
Pakistan qualify for final of U19 tri-series
Handicraft exhibition held
Punjab's economic stability means national growth: LCCI president
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti expresses satisfaction on successf ..
ATC dismisses bail plea of Mehmoodur Rasheed in 6 cases
Open Court to be held in Nasirabad on Nov 26
Sweden envoy calls on DPM Dar
CPO chairs meeting to review security arrangements
More Stories From World
-
Children suffer as schools go online in polluted Delhi2 hours ago
-
Rosé, Bruno Mars perform viral hit for first time2 hours ago
-
Iran to launch 'advanced centrifuges' in response to IAEA censure2 hours ago
-
Spain fines 'abusive' budget airlines 179 mn euros3 hours ago
-
226 health workers killed in Lebanon since October 7: WHO3 hours ago
-
Second Australian dies after suspected Laos poisoning3 hours ago
-
Japanese minority government approves $252B economic package4 hours ago
-
Civil Defense Warns of Thunderstorms in Several Saudi Regions4 hours ago
-
London police conduct 'controlled explosion' outside US embassy4 hours ago
-
China open to dialogue, cooperation with U.S. to promote steady economic relations: official4 hours ago
-
South Africa declares food-borne illnesses a national disaster4 hours ago
-
Declaration on vocational education adopted in Tianjin by 32 countries4 hours ago