Open Menu

Israeli PM Netanyahu Will Be Arrested If Visits UK After ICJ Verdict

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 22, 2024 | 08:07 PM

Israeli PM Netanyahu will be arrested if visits UK after ICJ verdict

A spokesperson for British government clarifies that the UK is a country that adheres to rule of law and will comply with any decision issued by the courts

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2024) The British government on Friday made it clear that if the Israeli Prime Minister visits the UK following the decision of the International Court of Justice, he will be arrested.

A spokesperson for the British government clarified that the UK is a country that adheres to the rule of law and will comply with any decision issued by the courts.

He stated that the British government would fulfill its legal obligations regarding the arrest warrant for the Israeli Prime Minister issued by the International Criminal Court.

The spokesperson emphasized that if Netanyahu visits the UK, he would not be given any special treatment and would be arrested in accordance with court orders.

The statement further clarified that the UK would always fulfill its legal responsibilities.

Earlier, the Secretary of the Home Department and other officials from the Labour Party had stated that the Israeli Prime Minister would not be arrested under any circumstances.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Kingdom Criminals From Government Court Labour

Recent Stories

Nobody to be allowed to stage sit-in gathering in ..

Nobody to be allowed to stage sit-in gathering in Islamabad: Naqvi

10 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2024: Jay Shah likely to cont ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2024: Jay Shah likely to contact Mohsin Naqvi

15 minutes ago
 UAE CG calls on Sindh Governor of Sindh Kamran Kha ..

UAE CG calls on Sindh Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori

34 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor invites investors of Oman to explor ..

Sindh Governor invites investors of Oman to explore investment opportunities in ..

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan qualify for final of U19 tri-series

Pakistan qualify for final of U19 tri-series

40 minutes ago
 Handicraft exhibition held

Handicraft exhibition held

42 minutes ago
Punjab's economic stability means national growth: ..

Punjab's economic stability means national growth: LCCI president

40 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti expr ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti expresses satisfaction on successf ..

40 minutes ago
 ATC dismisses bail plea of Mehmoodur Rasheed in 6 ..

ATC dismisses bail plea of Mehmoodur Rasheed in 6 cases

40 minutes ago
 Open Court to be held in Nasirabad on Nov 26

Open Court to be held in Nasirabad on Nov 26

42 minutes ago
 Sweden envoy calls on DPM Dar

Sweden envoy calls on DPM Dar

42 minutes ago
 CPO chairs meeting to review security arrangements

CPO chairs meeting to review security arrangements

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World