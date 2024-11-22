Israeli PM Netanyahu will be arrested if visits UK after ICJ verdict

(@Abdulla99267510)

A spokesperson for British government clarifies that the UK is a country that adheres to rule of law and will comply with any decision issued by the courts

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2024) The British government on Friday made it clear that if the Israeli Prime Minister visits the UK following the decision of the International Court of Justice, he will be arrested.

A spokesperson for the British government clarified that the UK is a country that adheres to the rule of law and will comply with any decision issued by the courts.

He stated that the British government would fulfill its legal obligations regarding the arrest warrant for the Israeli Prime Minister issued by the International Criminal Court.

The spokesperson emphasized that if Netanyahu visits the UK, he would not be given any special treatment and would be arrested in accordance with court orders.

The statement further clarified that the UK would always fulfill its legal responsibilities.

Earlier, the Secretary of the Home Department and other officials from the Labour Party had stated that the Israeli Prime Minister would not be arrested under any circumstances.