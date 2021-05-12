Israeli strikes target top Hamas figures: military

Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip have hit the homes of high-ranking members of the Hamas militant group, the military said Wednesday, with the territory's police headquarters also targeted

Warplanes "completed a series of raids, hitting homes that belonged to high-ranking members" of Hamas, the Israeli military said, with Hamas saying a key police building had also been destroyed.