Italian Minister Claims 70% Of Social Welfare Recipients Probably Do Not Qualify

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 06:40 PM

Italian Minister Claims 70% of Social Welfare Recipients Probably Do Not Qualify

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) A vast majority of Italians receiving "basic income" benefits probably do not qualify, Massimo Garavaglia, deputy economy minister with the Lega party, said on Wednesday.

The welfare system  was introduced by Lega's partners from the Five Star Movement (M5S) party, which said that 1.

4 million families had applied and 905,000 were receiving payments.

"70% of those who apply for it probably aren't entitled to it," Massimo Garavaglia was quoted as saying by the ANSA news agency.

The M5S called this allegation "the biggest stupidity ever," in a Facebook post, arguing that the measure had restored dignity to low-income families and job seekers and preserved the social fabric of the country.

