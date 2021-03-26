UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Judge Approves Eni Settlement In Congo Graft Inquiry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 12:10 AM

Italy judge approves Eni settlement in Congo graft inquiry

A Milan judge approved Thursday an 11.8-million-euro settlement agreed by Italian energy giant Eni to end a corruption probe into its activities in the Republic of Congo, the firm said

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ):A Milan judge approved Thursday an 11.8-million-euro settlement agreed by Italian energy giant Eni to end a corruption probe into its activities in the Republic of Congo, the firm said.

The judge "has accepted today the proposal of agreed sanctions as submitted by the public prosecutor and which Eni adhered to", Eni said in a statement.

It added that the court "also confirmed the absence of alleged offences of international corruption" which in turn allowed the settlement to be agreed.

In a statement last week, ENI announced the settlement, worth $13.9 million, had been agreed after the corruption offence was reduced to "undue incitement".

The investigation into alleged corruption by ENI and one of its managers was launched in 2017.

According to Italian media, it related to payment of suspected bribes when oil licences in Congo were being renewed in 2015.

To secure renewal, Eni was accused of agreeing to sell parts of its licence to a shell corporation set up by Congolese public officials.

Eni repeated that the settlement "does not represent an admission of inadequacy of its systems or a guilty plea by the company in relation to the alleged offence, but a settlement aimed at avoiding the continuation of a judicial process that would entail significant further expenditure".

The news comes a week after a Milan court acquitted Eni and petrol giant Shell following a corruption trial relating to a major oil exploration deal in Nigeria.

Related Topics

Corruption Petrol Company Oil Milan Congo Nigeria 2017 2015 Media Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Kuwaiti For ..

17 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Argentinian President&# ..

47 minutes ago

Iraq gets 336,000 vaccine doses through UN initiat ..

11 minutes ago

US Senate to Take Up Asian Hate Crimes Bill on Apr ..

11 minutes ago

England captain Morgan out of final two India ODIs ..

11 minutes ago

Germany to demand negative Covid test from all air ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.