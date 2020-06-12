UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy PM Questioned By Prosecutors Over Handling Of Virus Crisis

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 07:00 PM

Italy PM questioned by prosecutors over handling of virus crisis

Prosecutors questioned Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Friday over his handling of the coronavirus emergency, his office confirmed

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Prosecutors questioned Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Friday over his handling of the coronavirus emergency, his office confirmed.

Prosecutors from Bergamo, the city in the northern Lombardy worst hit by the virus, met with the premier for about three hours to ask him why two northern towns were not quarantined earlier.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Bergamo From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 500 new coronavirus cases in Kuwait, six deat ..

57 seconds ago

Saudi Arabia strongly condemns terrorist attack in ..

1 minute ago

Jemmia Khan Talks about complexity of social relat ..

25 minutes ago

Federal Budget 2020-21: Rs7600 Billion Budget to b ..

31 minutes ago

Members of &#039;Sharjah Youth&#039; train to prot ..

31 minutes ago

Budget for 2020-21: Industries Minister says no ne ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.