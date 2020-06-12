Italy PM questioned by prosecutors over handling of virus crisis

Prosecutors questioned Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Friday over his handling of the coronavirus emergency, his office confirmed

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Prosecutors questioned Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Friday over his handling of the coronavirus emergency, his office confirmed.

Prosecutors from Bergamo, the city in the northern Lombardy worst hit by the virus, met with the premier for about three hours to ask him why two northern towns were not quarantined earlier.