Italy Promise To Take Risks Against Ukraine With Euro 2024 Spot At Stake

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Italy promise to take risks against Ukraine with Euro 2024 spot at stake

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Luciano Spalletti and his Italian team pledged to continue a high-risk approach in Monday's high-stakes clash with Ukraine in Leverkusen, despite the danger of missing yet another major tournament if they lose.

Italy beat North Macedonia 5-2 on Friday to overtake Ukraine to move to second in the group. Italy needs only a draw to secure automatic qualification for Euro 2024.

"We are more positive under Spalletti," said Federico Chiesa who scored twice. "We take a few more risks in defence.

"

"We want to play against Ukraine with this mentality."

The Euro 2020 champions have failed to qualify for the past two World Cups and a loss to Ukraine would see the war-torn Eastern European nation qualify for the Euros, leaving Italy facing a playoff tournament in 2024 to have a shot at defending their title.

While keeping a clean sheet would book the Azzurri a ticket to Germany for next year's tournament, Spalletti's attack-minded side have pledged not to sit back and defend like Italian teams of the past.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Germany Italy Macedonia Euro 2020

