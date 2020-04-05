ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) A further 525 people have died in Italy after contracting COVID-19, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the national Civil Protection Department, said on Sunday, the first day since March 19 that the daily increase in the death toll has been below 600.

The latest figures demonstrate a recent decline in the number of daily deaths in Italy. On Saturday, 681 new deaths were reported in the country. The corresponding rise on Friday was 766.

Borrelli also stated that the number of people in intensive care and the daily increase in cases are both trending downwards.

"Today there are two positive indicators.

Those hospitalized in both general and intensive care are declining. As of today, 91,246 people are still showing symptoms of the disease, an increase of 2,972 compared to yesterday," he said.

A total of 2,886 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Saturday; a significant decline compared to daily rises of more than 5,000 cases registered in late March.

"The number of people who have recovered is now 21,815. During the day this number increased by 819," Borrelli added.

Since the start of the outbreak, more than 128,000 cases of COVID-19 have now been reported in Italy.