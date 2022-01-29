UrduPoint.com

January 29, 2022

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) Following failed seventh round of voting in Italy's presidential election, leaders of the country's main political forces agreed on the candidacy of incumbent President Sergio Mattarella for re-election, representatives of parliamentary parties told reporters on Saturday.

The vote count, broadcast live by the lower house, showed that the majority of ballots, 387, were cast for Mattarella, but the necessary 505 votes required to elect a new president were not acquired. This outcome was expected, as leaders of Italy's main political parties failed to agree on the candidate before the start of the round.

However, following morning consultations by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi with Mattarella, whose term ends in early February, and with leaders of ruling parties, Italian media reported that an understanding has been reached.

At an emergency meeting in Rome, the leaders of the country's ruling political forces agreed on Mattarella's candidacy for re-election as President of Italy. Italy's Health Minister Roberto Speranza confirmed the information to the press.

Party leaders are expected to meet Mattarella for talks soon.

The eighth round of voting in the presidential election in Italy will begin at 16:30 local time (15:30 GMT).

