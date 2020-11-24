Japan, China to Work Together on Coronavirus Response - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The Japanese and Chinese foreign ministers agreed Tuesday that their countries would work together to boost post-coronavirus economic recovery, Japanese media said Tuesday.

Toshimitsu Motegi and the visiting Chinese diplomat, Wang Yi, were to discuss the easing of coronavirus-related travel restrictions, according to Kyodo news agency.

Both economies were hit hard by the pandemic. In a sign of warming bilateral ties, they co-signed the 15-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership last week, the first free trade pact to include both.