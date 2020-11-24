UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan, China To Work Together On Coronavirus Response - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Japan, China to Work Together on Coronavirus Response - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The Japanese and Chinese foreign ministers agreed Tuesday that their countries would work together to boost post-coronavirus economic recovery, Japanese media said Tuesday.

Toshimitsu Motegi and the visiting Chinese diplomat, Wang Yi, were to discuss the easing of coronavirus-related travel restrictions, according to Kyodo news agency.

Both economies were hit hard by the pandemic. In a sign of warming bilateral ties, they co-signed the 15-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership last week, the first free trade pact to include both.

Related Topics

China Media

Recent Stories

Emirates Offers Expanded, Multi-Risk Travel Insura ..

1 minute ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates 3rd phase of Solar ..

21 minutes ago

UAE, Indonesia discuss ways to enhance relations, ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

21 minutes ago

DIB rings market-opening bell to celebrate listing ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Economy issues 32,158 new licences during fi ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.