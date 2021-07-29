UrduPoint.com
Japan May Extend State Of Emergency In Tokyo Until August 31 - Reports

Thu 29th July 2021

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Japan may prolong the state of emergency imposed due to COVID-19 in Tokyo and Okinawa until August 31 given a rising number of new cases, Kyodo news Agency reported on Thursday, citing its sources.

Currently, the state of emergency is planned to be lifted on August 22.

The government reportedly may also declare a state of emergency for the same period in three prefectures neighboring Tokyo - Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba - as well as in the Osaka prefecture. In addition, Japan may strengthen restrictive measures in the prefectures of Fukuoka, Hokkaido, Kyoto, Ishikawa and Hyogo.

Earlier today, Japan registered 10,699 COVID-19 cases - a record since the pandemic started, while Tokyo breaks daily case records three days in a row. The International Olympic Committee and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike deny any relation between the growing infections and the Olympics.

