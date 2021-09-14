UrduPoint.com

Japan Reports Second Case Of Foreign Substances In COVID-19 Vaccines - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 10:56 PM

Japan Reports Second Case of Foreign Substances in COVID-19 Vaccines - Reports

Several vaccination centers in Japan have reported detecting foreign substances in their Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, following another recent case when contaminated vials were found in a batch of Moderna shots, Kyodo said on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Several vaccination centers in Japan have reported detecting foreign substances in their Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, following another recent case when contaminated vials were found in a batch of Moderna shots, Kyodo said on Tuesday.

White floating matter was found in five unused Pfizer vials in vaccination centers in the cities of Sagamihara and Kamakura in Kanagawa prefecture, and Sakai in Osaka prefecture, according to the news. The contaminated vials reportedly belonged to the same lot, FF5357.

Local authorities said they did not use the doses containing foreign substances, but continued administering remaining vaccines from the same batch after they had been proved clean, Kyodo said.

This is the second time Japan has reported finding foreign substances in COVID-19 vaccines distributed in the country. In late August, three batches of about 1.63 million doses of the Moderna vaccine were put on hold after a pharmacist identified black particles in some of the vials.

The substance was later identified as metallic powder. Other contaminated vials contained residue of rubber caps from the incorrect injection of syringes.

By the time the contaminated Moderna vaccines were withdrawn, they had already been distributed to 889 vaccination centers and 55 of them had been used.

Moderna and a Spanish pharmaceutical company, responsible for bottling Moderna vaccines, claimed the incident could have been caused by manufacturing issues. European safety regulators launched an investigation into the case.

Japan's vaccination campaign began on February 17. Currently, the country has approved the use of three vaccines belonging to Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna. Japan has reported having fully vaccinated over half of its population as of the first week of September, amounting to 65.2 million people.

Related Topics

Company Osaka Same Japan February August September From Million

Recent Stories

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli ..

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli business relations since sign ..

43 minutes ago
 UAE leadership determined to empowering national c ..

UAE leadership determined to empowering national cadres&#039; role in driving ec ..

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits France Wednesday

Mohamed bin Zayed visits France Wednesday

2 hours ago
 South Africa restrict Sri Lanka to 120-8 in third ..

South Africa restrict Sri Lanka to 120-8 in third T20

2 minutes ago
 Anti-dengue drive kicks off in Sukkur

Anti-dengue drive kicks off in Sukkur

2 minutes ago
 Russia Discussed With San Marino Mutual Vaccinatio ..

Russia Discussed With San Marino Mutual Vaccination Certificates Recognition - M ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.