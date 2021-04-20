UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Suspects Chinese Military Behind Cyberattacks On JAXA, Research Agencies - Reports

Sumaira FH 15 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 10:50 AM

Japan Suspects Chinese Military Behind Cyberattacks on JAXA, Research Agencies - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Japan's police suspect the Chinese armed forces of commissioning large-scale cyberattacks against 200 defense-related companies and research institutions, including Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), in 2016, the NHK broadcaster reporter on Tuesday, citing investigative sources.

According to the broadcaster, the police suspect a Chinese man ” a computer engineer in his 30s and a member of the Chinese Communist Party ” of leasing several servers in Japan allegedly used in the 2016 attack. The man is believed to have rented the servers five times under false Names and then passed on their ID and other credentials to a Chinese hacker group, known as Tick.

The police intend to file a case against the Chinese national on suspicion of forging digital records later on Tuesday, NHK reported, noting that the man has already left Japan.

Another Chinese citizen is also suspected of leasing Japanese servers under fake names allegedly at the direction of a member of the Chinese army's bureau in charge of cyberattacks, the broadcaster added.

A JAXA spokesperson confirmed to NHK that the space agency was attacked, but noted that suffered no data leaks.

Related Topics

Attack Army Police China Man Japan 2016

Recent Stories

Govt to present resolution in NA for expulsion of ..

3 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 20, 2021 in Pakistan

50 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s FM review cons ..

8 hours ago

UAE expresses sympathy with Egypt over Qalyubia tr ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed leads discussions in first epis ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.