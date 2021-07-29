Japanese Doctors Urge Authorities to Provide Regions With Vaccines Amid Rising Infections

The representatives of the Japanese Medical Association issued an urgent appeal to the central government to ensure regions are adequately supplied with coronavirus vaccines amid a sharp increase in the number of new infections

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) The representatives of the Japanese Medical Association issued an urgent appeal to the central government to ensure regions are adequately supplied with coronavirus vaccines amid a sharp increase in the number of new infections.

"It is extremely important that everyone share the awareness of the crisis. It is important to take all measures to prevent the explosive growth of infections," the experts said in a broadcast appeal by NHK.

On Thursday, the number of coronavirus infections per day exceeded 10,000 for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic in Japan.

In Tokyo, where the Summer Olympics kicked off on July 23, the daily rate of increase in the number of infections is hitting records for the third day in a row. As of Thursday, 3,865 cases had been detected.

Meanwhile, the representatives of the International Olympic Committee and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike deny a possible link between the rapid increase in coronavirus infections in Japan and the ongoing games.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the death toll in Japan has risen to 15,177 people, and the number of detected cases to almost 1 million people.