Japan's Largest Labor Organization Urges Pay Hike In Wage Negotiations
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 01:47 PM
TOKYO, Dec. 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:Members of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation on Thursday reached an agreement at their meeting to call for a pay-scale increase of about 2 percent and an annual pay rise of 2 percent during upcoming wage negotiations early next year.
The largest labor organization in Japan, known as Rengo, has around 7 million members.
It is the seventh consecutive year that Rengo has sought a pay hike of 2 percent.
The agreement matched the goal for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who has promised to achieve economic growth and wealth distribution and is calling for a pay hike of over 3 percent next year at companies seeing their earnings recover to pre-pandemic levels.
Companies agreed to an average 1.78 percent pay hike in wage talks earlier this year in response to a request for a total 4 percent increase.