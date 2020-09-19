UrduPoint.com
Japan's New Prime Minister May Meet Pompeo In October - Reports

Japan's New Prime Minister May Meet Pompeo in October - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) New Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga may meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in October, which would be his first meeting with a foreign official in this post, Japan's media reported on Saturday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, Pompeo may visit Japan in October to take part in the meeting of foreign ministers of Japan, the United States, India and Australia.

The Japanese government is currently working on organizing these negotiations.

The talks - if held - will focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and free navigation in the Indian Ocean amid the increasing Chinese presence in the region.

On Wednesday, Japanese lawmakers elected Suga as the new prime minister after the former head of the cabinet, Shinzo Abe, unexpectedly announced on August 28 his intention to resign due to an aggravation of a chronic illness.

