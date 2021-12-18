JCPOA Talks Deal With Iran to Include Cameras at Karaj Nuclear Facility - US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) During the seventh round of the Iran nuclear talks in Vienna, an agreement was reached to allow the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to re-install cameras in the Iranian Karaj nuclear facility, a senior US State Department official said,

"Thanks to the efforts of the directer general of the IAEA...

and with help of others including Russia, an agreement was reached that will allow the IAEA to re-install cameras at Karaj (nuclear facility)," the official said during a conference call on Friday.

The seventh round of talks in Vienna also resulted in a common understanding of what the text will be like that will serve as the basis for negotiations on the nuclear issues in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).