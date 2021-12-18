UrduPoint.com

JCPOA Talks Deal With Iran To Include Cameras At Karaj Nuclear Facility - US Official

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 04:20 AM

JCPOA Talks Deal With Iran to Include Cameras at Karaj Nuclear Facility - US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) During the seventh round of the Iran nuclear talks in Vienna, an agreement was reached to allow the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to re-install cameras in the Iranian Karaj nuclear facility, a senior US State Department official said,

"Thanks to the efforts of the directer general of the IAEA...

and with help of others including Russia, an agreement was reached that will allow the IAEA to re-install cameras at Karaj (nuclear facility)," the official said during a conference call on Friday.

The seventh round of talks in Vienna also resulted in a common understanding of what the text will be like that will serve as the basis for negotiations on the nuclear issues in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Related Topics

Iran Russia Nuclear Vienna Karaj Agreement

Recent Stories

Sweden equal world record for Women&#039;s 4x50m M ..

Sweden equal world record for Women&#039;s 4x50m Medley Relay

4 hours ago
 Cyprus, Jordan sign bilateral agreements

Cyprus, Jordan sign bilateral agreements

4 hours ago
 US Directs Federal Agencies to Address Vulnerabili ..

US Directs Federal Agencies to Address Vulnerabilities in Java-Based Software - ..

4 hours ago
 Russia to Restrict Travel From Kenya From Sunday A ..

Russia to Restrict Travel From Kenya From Sunday Amid Omicron Fears

4 hours ago
 PTV saves OIC 1974 summit's coverage in HD quality ..

PTV saves OIC 1974 summit's coverage in HD quality

4 hours ago
 US 'Fundamentally Prepared' for Dialogue With Russ ..

US 'Fundamentally Prepared' for Dialogue With Russia - National Security Adviser ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.