Johnston Quits As Canada's Special Rapporteur For Foreign Political Interference - Letter

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2023 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) David Johnston is resigning as Canada's Special Rapporteur responsible for investigating foreign interference in Canadian politics and elections, Johnston said in a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"When I undertook the task of Independent Special Rapporteur on Foreign Interference, my objective was to help build trust in our democratic institutions. I have concluded that, given the highly partisan atmosphere around my appointment and work, my leadership has had the opposite effect.

I am therefore tendering my resignation," Johnston said on Friday.

The resignation is effective no later than the end of June, or as soon as Johnston delivers a brief final report, the letter said.

Earlier this month, the Canadian parliament adopted a non-binding motion in a vote of 174-150 calling for Johnston to resign. Johnston's appointment raised concerns among opposition parties and civil society due to the potential for bias because of his personal ties to Trudeau.

