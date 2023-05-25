Kiev Loses Up to 270 Military in Donetsk Direction in 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Kiev lost up to 270 military, 6 equipment units and two ammunition depots in the Donetsk direction in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"In the Donetsk direction...

up to 270 Ukrainian military, three armored combat vehicles, two cars, as well as a D-30 howitzer were destroyed over the past day," the ministry said.

The ministry also stated that Kiev had lost around 250 servicepeople in the Kupyansk and the Krasnyi Lyman directions over the past day.