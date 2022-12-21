UrduPoint.com

Kiev Rejects Allegations Of Involvement In Saakashvili's Transfer To Georgia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Kiev Rejects Allegations of Involvement in Saakashvili's Transfer to Georgia

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko on Wednesday rejected statements by Georgian Dream party Chairman Irakli Kobakhidze about Kiev's involvement in former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili's transfer to Georgia.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko on Wednesday rejected statements by Georgian Dream party Chairman Irakli Kobakhidze about Kiev's involvement in former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili's transfer to Georgia.

On Tuesday, Kobakhidze said that Ukrainian authorities were involved in a special operation to send Saakashvili to Georgia, for which they are responsible and therefore demand his release. On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Georgian authorities to show mercy to Saakashvili and transfer him to a Ukrainian, European or US clinic for treatment.

"The chairman of Georgia's ruling party said that Mikheil Saakashvili's arrival was a special operation by Ukraine to drag Tbilisi into the war. What kind of insinuations some Georgian politicians will spread to absolve themselves of responsibility for gross human rights violations in Georgia," Nikolenko said on media.

Saakashvili was the president of Georgia for two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2013 and was barred from seeking a third term under the Georgian constitution. Shortly after the end of his term, Saakashvili left the country. He actively supported Ukraine's Euromaidan in 2014 and 2015 and was appointed the governor of Ukraine's Odessa region after receiving Ukrainian citizenship.

Saakashvili was put in jail on October 1 last year, shortly after returning to Georgia, where he was wanted on several charges, including abuse of power, stealing public money, and ordering a crackdown on a peaceful rally. He is serving a six-year sentence. Saakashvili's doctors and supporters say his health has deteriorated dramatically since he went on hunger strikes during his detention.

Related Topics

Governor Ukraine Jail Tbilisi Odessa Kiev Georgia Money October Citizenship 2015 Media From

Recent Stories

Russian Defense Ministry to Deploy Naval Supply Sh ..

Russian Defense Ministry to Deploy Naval Supply Ship Bases in Ports of Berdyansk ..

6 minutes ago
 Two constables suspended for absence from duty

Two constables suspended for absence from duty

6 minutes ago
 No proposal under consideration to increase power ..

No proposal under consideration to increase power tariff: Khurram

6 minutes ago
 DG, SBP inspects different sports venues in Nishta ..

DG, SBP inspects different sports venues in Nishtar Park Sports Complex

6 minutes ago
 Man dies, one injured in Chaman firing

Man dies, one injured in Chaman firing

14 minutes ago
 KP CM inaugurates Institute of Criminology & Foren ..

KP CM inaugurates Institute of Criminology & Forensic Sciences

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.