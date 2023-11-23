Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2023 | 06:19 PM

KP Board of Investment and Trade, Hangzhou sign MoU for e-commerce cooperation

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade and Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Commerce (Hangzhou Government), China for strategic cooperation and collaboration in E-Commerce and related IT opportunities for investment in KP.

The signing ceremony was held during China Innovation Summit, an initiative by CAREC.

Hangzhou is an industrial city with many diverse sectors such as light industry, agriculture, and textiles.

It is considered an important manufacturing base and logistics hub for coastal China. Additionally, the city is an e-commerce and technology hub.

This MoU will bridge investors from China with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for establishing e-commerce related facilities in KP.

It will also pave way for engaging local service providers with their Chinese counterparts for collaboration and experience sharing.

Similarly, this engagement will also attract investors from other countries for investment in this sector.

