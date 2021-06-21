UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Assures Pragmatism Remains Priority In Russia-US Relations

Mon 21st June 2021

Kremlin Assures Pragmatism Remains Priority in Russia-US Relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Moscow's remarks about constructive approach at the recent summit of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden does not mean abandoning a sober assessment of the bilateral relations, as pragmatism remains a priority, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"[Russian] President [Putin]'s words about a constructive attitude at the [Geneva] summit do not indicate that we have abandoned a sober assessment of our relations with the United States, in which pragmatism and 'sobriety' are our priorities. The constructive and positive results of the summit absolutely do not indicate that the United States will abandon the essence of its policy of containing Russia. We are aware that this will continue," Peskov told reporters.

