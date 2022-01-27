UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Believes There Should Always Be Prospects For Continuing Russia-US Dialogue

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 04:06 PM

Moscow believes that there are and should always be prospects for continuing the dialogue between Russia and the United States, as this is in the interests of both countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmirty Peskov said on Thursday

"There are and should always be prospects for continuing the dialogue � this is both in our interests and in the interests of the Americans. And no matter how diametrically opposite we sometimes differ in our views, dialogue is always needed," Peskov told reporters.

At the same time, the official added that there are issues with the prospects for substantive dialogue between Russia and the US on security guarantees

