UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Confirms Azerbaijani President Aliyev's Visit To Russia Being Prepared

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 03:15 PM

Kremlin Confirms Azerbaijani President Aliyev's Visit to Russia Being Prepared

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Monday that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Russia is being prepared "to make sure we are on the same page."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Monday that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Russia is being prepared "to make sure we are on the same page."

"Yes, preparations for this working visit are ongoing.

This will be a working visit to make sure we are on the same page," Peskov told reporters, asked if President Vladimir Putin plans to meet with Aliyev in Russia.

There are no plans to sign any documents during Aliyev's visit, Peskov added.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Same

Recent Stories

India admits role to keep Pakistan on FATF's grey ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmiris observing accession to Pakistan Day toda ..

4 minutes ago

China's export container shipping index up 13.9 pc ..

5 minutes ago

Kashmiris to succeed in achieving their right to s ..

5 minutes ago

Kremlin Neither Confirms Nor Denies Reports About ..

5 minutes ago

All Refugees From Afghanistan Leave Tajik Territor ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.