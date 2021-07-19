Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Monday that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Russia is being prepared "to make sure we are on the same page."

"Yes, preparations for this working visit are ongoing.

This will be a working visit to make sure we are on the same page," Peskov told reporters, asked if President Vladimir Putin plans to meet with Aliyev in Russia.

There are no plans to sign any documents during Aliyev's visit, Peskov added.